Police arrest man wanted for several violations in Monett, Mo.; arrest led to school lockdowns

MONETT, Mo. (KY3) -

Police say the search for a man wanted on several violations led to school lockdowns in Monett, Mo. Tuesday.

Investigators say an officer attempted to stop a driver for a traffic violation. The vehicle turned into an alley near 9th and Park Street. A passenger in the car took off. Officers arrested the driver. Officers searched for the man near several Monett schools. The school district locked down facilities out of precaution. A tip led officers to the man out of Purdy.

Police seized drugs, paraphernalia, and a stolen handgun.

The two are jailed awaiting any charges.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.