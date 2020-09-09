Police arrest man wanted for several violations in Monett, Mo.; arrest led to school lockdowns
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MONETT, Mo. (KY3) -
Police say the search for a man wanted on several violations led to school lockdowns in Monett, Mo. Tuesday.
Investigators say an officer attempted to stop a driver for a traffic violation. The vehicle turned into an alley near 9th and Park Street. A passenger in the car took off. Officers arrested the driver. Officers searched for the man near several Monett schools. The school district locked down facilities out of precaution. A tip led officers to the man out of Purdy.
Police seized drugs, paraphernalia, and a stolen handgun.
The two are jailed awaiting any charges.
Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.