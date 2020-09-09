“Red Friday” super popular with Chiefs fans

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

You may see more Super Bowl Championship flags flying around the Ozarks on Wednesday.

55 McDonald’s locations and the Hy-Vee in Springfield celebrated “Red Friday” as the Chiefs get ready to kick off their season Thursday night.

This is the fourth year for “Red Friday” to be in the Ozarks. The event is held before the Chiefs start their season. The team plays the Houston Texans Thursday night.

The flag celebrates the Chiefs Super Bowl victory. Some viewers tell us it didn’t take long for the $5 flags to sell out at some locations.

Proceeds from the event benefits the two Ronald McDonald Houses in Springfield. The houses provide a “homeaway-from-home” for families of seriously-ill and injured children traveling to Springfield for medical treatment.

The Chiefs host the Texans at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday. The game will air on KY3. The pregame show starts at 6:00 p.m.

