Vote on zoning ordinance change for development in south Springfield on hold

Plans for a complex in Galloway Village have been discussed for years
By Frances Watson
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - After years of debate and discussion, plans to build a development in southwest Springfield are on hold again.

Controversy has surrounded plans to build up a part of Galloway Village, across the street from Sequoita Park.

City council was very close to giving a final vote on a development that would include apartments, shops and restaurants near the now closed Sequiota Bike Shop.

The developer has made several revisions to the blue prints as recent as just over a week ago.

However, many of those living in the neighborhoods along South Lone Pine Avenue say it’s not enough.

“So here we are again somehow with a plan that is too much, too little and too late all at the same time,” said Melanie Bach.

During Tuesday night’s meeting more changes to the original plans to develop a plot of land across the street from Sequiota Park in south Springfield were discussed.

“I have been at every meeting since July 2012 when we were first presented with the potential development on this site,” said Bach.

At issue is the height and density of a proposed apartment complex.

Tom O’Connell said, “I’m not against development. I love the edge townhouses on Walnut Lawn or Terra Vera on Sunset. Both are low density developments. If something like one of those was proposed here I don’t know that I would have ever shown up to a single meeting in these two years.”

“No change in total units or density. All of the previous concerns to those were unchanged,” said Bach.

Not everyone is opposed to building a complex that will also include shops and restaurants.

“I believe it’s proof that the developer, Mitch Jenkins, has listen, will listen and able to adjust his plans accordingly,” said Justin Skinner.

Yet, many of those who live along South Lone Pine Avenue say not enough is being done to preserve the area.

“GVNA (Galloway Village Neighborhood Association) is exhausted mentally, emotionally and financially. It is absurd, almost obscene, the amount of the city’s time and money

that has been wasted on this for this to be the end product that we’re presented with,” said Bach.

The public hearing on the proposed changes will continue at the next city council meeting to be held in two weeks.

Council could vote on whether or not to approve the zoning ordinance changes at that time.

