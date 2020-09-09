Advertisement

WEB EXCLUSIVE: Injured Springfield Officer Mark Priebe shares latest in his recovery

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

KY3′s Ashley Reynolds sat down with injured Springfield Police Department Officer Mark Priebe while rehabbing in Colorado.

He is recovering from serious injuries he suffered when a driver struck him at the Springfield Police Department headquarters in early June. Officer Priebe shows us his progress as he fights to recover.

Watch the entire story Wednesday night on KY3 News at Ten.

