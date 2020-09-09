Advertisement

Wieters has 19-pitch at-bat as Cardinals split DH with Twins

St. Louis Cardinals' Harrison Bader celebrates after scoring during the third inning in the second game of a baseball doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
St. Louis Cardinals' Harrison Bader celebrates after scoring during the third inning in the second game of a baseball doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Matt Wieters hit 14 foul balls during a 19-pitch at-bat that finished with a flyout during a wild rally that sent the St. Louis Cardinals over the Minnesota Twins 6-4 Tuesday night for a doubleheader split.

Josh Donaldson, Nelson Cruz and Miguel Sanó all homered, leading the Twins to a 7-3 victory over the Cardinals in the first game. Cruz also homered in the second game to tie him for the MLB lead with 15.

The Twins led 2-0 in the third inning of the nightcap before combining two singles, three walks and two hitters to score five runs.

Wieters, hit by a pitch from Randy Dobnak (6-3) earlier in the inning, came up with two outs and the bases loaded against reliever Caleb Thielbar.

Wieters quickly fell behind 0-2 before eventually working the count full. He then fouled off nine straight pitches before flying out to center.

Genesis Cabrera (3-1) pitched one inning in relief to earn the win. Giovanny Gallegos earned his fourth save in as many chances by pitching 1 1/3 innings although he gave up a solo homer to Cruz in the seventh.

The Twins took a 2-0 lead on a two-run homer in the second by rookie Brent Rooker, the first of his career.

Jose Berríos (4-3) pitched into the sixth before being lifted to earn the win in the opener. He gave up three runs on four hits and struck out eight.

Donaldson hit a three-run drive into the left field bullpen to give the Twin a 3-0 lead in the third. He snapped an 0-for-8 rut with his third home run this season.

Carlos Martinez (0-2), who had missed more than a month while dealing with the coronavirus, was chased in the fourth.

It was just the second start of the season, both coming against Minnesota, for Martinez. He had not pitched since July 28 when the Twins roughed him up for seven hits and six runs in 3 1/3 innings.

Minnesota made it 5-0 when Cruz led off the fifth a home run. Cruz was in the lineup for the opener after sitting out a second straight day Monday with hip soreness.

The two-game series between Minnesota and St. Louis was condensed to one day so the Cardinals could have one more day off before the end of the season, with a backlog of makeup games this month.

IN MEMORY

Behind second base, a large No. 20 was placed touching the grass to honor Hall of Fame outfielder Lou Brock, who died on Sunday at the age of 81. The six-time All-Star used his speed and bat to help the Cardinals win three NL pennants and two World Series championships.

In a statement released by the Cardinals, Lou Brock Jr. thanked all the fans for rooting for his dad.

“Everyone says St. Louis is a baseball town, and my father absolutely was a baseball guy. What is so amazing to me is how St. Louis' love for baseball has been honored with the likes of Jack Buck, Bob Gibson, Stan Musial, and all the wonderful guys. To know my dad’s name honors the city, as well as MLB, is a gift,” his son said.

ROSTER MOVES

Cardinals: The Cardinals optioned 21-year-old rookie OF Dylan Carlson to the alternate training site. The club activated Martinez, recalled right-handed pitcher Daniel Ponce De Leon as the 29th man and designated right-handed pitcher Ryan Meisinger for assignment. The highly touted Carlson was hitting .162 with one home run and five RBIs since his big league debut.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Twins: RHP Jake Odorizzi (chest contusion) is set to pitch one more time at the Twins' alternate training site in St. Paul, Minnesota. He remains on track to be back with the Twins in the middle of this month.

Cardinals: C Yadier Molina was back in the lineup for Game 1. Molina exited in the sixth inning in Monday’s 5-1 loss to the Cubs with a bruised left elbow.

UP NEXT

Twins: Are off Wednesday and Thursday. Will host visiting Indians on Friday. No starters for either team have been announced.

Cardinals: Are off Wednesday. Host Detroit in a doubleheader Thursday. No starters for either team have been announced.

__

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

KY3

Royals snap seven-game losing skid, beat Indians

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Whit Merrifield hit a three-run homer and Cam Gallagher had an RBI double for Kansas City, which had been outscored 51-18 and only held the lead after one inning in losing its first seven games in September.

News

Chiefs have pieces in place to defend Super Bowl title

Updated: 7 hours ago
After winning first Super Bowl in 50 years last season, the Kansas City Chiefs hope to make it a short wait for a third title in franchise history.

News

Chiefs, Texans fine-tuning for NFL opener Thursday night

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs and the Texans, whom they beat in the divisional round of the playoffs, know that all eyes will be on them as they kick off the season with a Thursday night showdown at Arrowhead Stadium.

Sports

Hendricks goes 8 innings, Cubs beat Cardinals

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 8:53 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Johan Oviedo (0-2) went 4 2/3 innings in his fourth major league start, allowing three earned runs and eight hits.

Latest News

News

Plesac solid for 7, Indians hand Royals seventh loss in row

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 8:46 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Kansas City made two errors and Mondesi provided the only real highlight with the longest homer of his career, a shot that cleared the lower seats in right.

Sports

Cardinals’ Molina exits game against Cubs with bruised elbow

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 5:50 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Molina is batting .276 after going 0 for 2 on Monday.

Sports

College basketball floats idea of bubbles for safe season

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 3:42 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The NBA bubble has held. So has the NHL’s double bubble. The WNBA and MLS, no leaks.

Sports

Goldschmidt homers as Cardinals beat Lester, Cubs 7-3

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 9:53 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The longtime rivals have one game left in their pandemic-shortened season series on Monday.

News

Harvick takes Southern 500 after leaders Elliott, Truex bump

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 9:47 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Harvick had to hold off a hard-charging Austin Dillon, a driver few predict will advance very far into the playoffs, to seal the victory in his Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing.

News

Encarnación homers, White Sox finish 4-game sweep of Royals

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 6:30 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Royals starter Matt Harvey (0-3) was yanked after throwing 40 pitches. He went 2 1/3 innings, allowing four hits and one run.