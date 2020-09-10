Arkansas’ governor ending daily COVID-19 briefings; cases nearly hit 400

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KY3) -

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson says he is ending his daily COVID-19 briefings after Friday’s in Mena.

He made the announcement at his briefing Thursday in Little Rock.

Gov. Hutchinson Briefing Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is sharing the latest on COVID-19 cases in the state | WATCH LIVE HERE Posted by KY3 on Thursday, September 10, 2020

Governor Hutchinson began the briefings nearly immediately after the first case of the coronavirus in the state. The governor has done 143 daily briefings in the coronavirus crisis. He says he will provide a weekly briefing going forward or as needed.

Health leaders reported 398 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total to 66,804. The state reported another dozen deaths from the virus. Health leaders say there are no known clusters of the virus.

