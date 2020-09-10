Advertisement

CATCH-A-CROOK: Greene County thief beats clerk over frozen pizza

The fight happened at a Bois D’Arc truck stop on Labor Day,
By Maria Neider
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
The employee went to the hospital with serious head injuries.
Bois D’Arc, Mo. (KY3) -

In this week’s Catch a Crook, Greene County detectives are investigating a violent attack and robbery at a Hood’s truck stop in Bois D’Arc on Labor Day.

It happened in the 17-hundred block of South State Highway K at about 7:30 p.m. on September 7. The clerk at the cash register heard a noise in the back room where the laundry mat is located. He looked up at the security monitor cameras and saw a woman and man stealing pizzas from the freezer. The employee went back there to confront the thieves.

Investigators say the man and woman were driving a silver Ford Taurus.
Video shows the man drop the pizzas and start hitting the worker in the head. The intruder throws the Hood’s employee to the ground several times. Investigators say the victim went to the hospital with serious head injuries.

Hood's truck stop, Bois D'Arc, Missouri
The woman in the security video is wearing a pink and white top, with dark-colored pants and flip flops. The man who attacked the clerk is wearing white Adidas shoes, a gray baseball hat, and a white shirt. Both thieves are wearing face masks. They arrived and left in a silver Ford Taurus. Deputies think it’s an early 2000′s model.

Investigators are looking for an early 2000's model silver Ford Taurus.
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is also investigating a catalytic converter theft in Walnut Grove, Missouri. The crime happened August 26 in the 9-thousand block of W. State Highway BB. The victim told dispatch someone had stolen the catalytic converter from his 2001 Buick Regal. The vehicle had been parked outside under a car port.

The crime happened at a home in Walnut Grove, Missouri on August 26.
An outdoor security camera captured a woman and two men pull onto the property in a maroon older model Ford SUV.

Investigators say the woman arrived with two men and cut the catalytic converter from a Buick Regal.
The woman appears to have reddish brown hair. Investigators believe she went up to the front door to see if anyone was home. Less than ten minutes later, the men load up the catalytic converter and leave.

Deputies are looking for a maroon or red Ford Expedition, possibly an early 2000 model.
If you recognize the people in these surveillance videos, call the Greene County Tipline at 417-829-6230.

CLICK HERE: Give a tip to the Greene County Sheriff's Office
