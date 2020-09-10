Advertisement

Check your shelves for missing library books from Ozarks schools

“We’ve lost about twenty thousand dollars worth of books"
Missing school books
Missing school books(KYTV)
By Leah Hill
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Heads up bookworms, school libraries around the Ozarks are missing some books. You may find some of them on your own shelves.

Ozark’s Assistant Superintendent of Operations, Dr. Curtis Chesick, says it’s not uncommon for students to lose books at home, especially at the end of he school year.

This year was different. There was no end of the school year, and more books went missing.

“We’ve lost about twenty thousand dollars worth of books,” Dr. Chesick said.

The reason for the missing books? Spring break. Ozarks schools allowed their students to check our more books than normal.

But the students never came back to school, because the coronavirus pandemic pushed all classes online.

“For a student to keep track of a book, for two months, or three months or over a summer, that’s pretty challenging, that’s a big ask,” Dr. Chesick said.

They want parents to know, they won’t be penalized if they return a missing book. They are just hoping to get some of them back.

“We went away from a punitive system of searching down fines and really hounding students,” Dr. Chesick said.

Books will have labels on their spines, and have a barcode on the back or front covers.

If you can’t find a book, Dr. Chesick says not to worry.

“They’ll trickle in throughout the year. We look at it, as it’s an opportunity to put a book in a kids hand during a pandemic,” Dr. Chesick said.

Dr. Chesick warns you may see some of these books popping up around local thrift stores.

“If it gets to that point, we would just encourage them to enjoy the book,” Dr. Chesick said.

Oftentimes, school books found at thrift stores are the very books the school’s library has donated.

