Advertisement

Drury launches new parade and marching band plus color guard

Drury marching band prepares for pop-up performance.
Drury marching band prepares for pop-up performance.(KY3)
By Raquel Harrington
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Despite not having a football team and being in a pandemic, Drury University started its first-ever parade and marching band plus color guard. The band will help extend students' love of music beyond high school regardless of their major while offering additional hand-on learning to music education majors.

The inception of the Drury band and color guard was in the works for a while and recruiting started in January 2020. Through social media, email, and word of mouth, more than 30 students, mostly freshmen, helped jump-start the new athletic co-curricular.

Katie Nelson is one of the founding members of the Drury marching band color guard. She said she's thrilled to be apart of a new sound coming to campus. Although the use of bell covers, outdoor rehearsals, and required personal protection equipment (PPE) makes Nelson feel safe, she also said the new co-curricular precautions doesn't come without its obstacles.

"It's hard to perform because so much of color guard is your facial expression, smiling and being big," explained Nelson. "While you can still smile, you just can't see it as well."

No stranger to bringing celebrated sounds to students; Kickapoo's legendary marching band director since 1992, Troy Peterson, is now Drury's athletic band program director. While he remains optimistic, he said that it's going to be a three-year project to grow the band, and he's excited about the future. He added that a positive attitude, along with necessary and precautionary measures are crucial to marching onward.

"This was the easiest way for us to problem-solve. Those problems are not that significant in my mind. I feel like we're going to do everything that we can so kids can continue what they love to do."

Peterson explained that the band tries to rehearse outdoors as much as possible. The band is limited on space due to social distancing. Despite that being a hurdle, Peterson assured it’s not a roadblock for staff and students.

Other new programs and activities are being offered at some of the colleges in Springfield include a new scholarship opportunity at Evangel University. Missouri State University (MSU) has added a full list of graduate and undergraduate programs for various degrees.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Stalled front to bring a variety of weather

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brandon Beck
Temps will range from 60s to 80s

News

Endangered Silver Advisory Alert for a man missing from Bolivar, Mo.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Man missing from Bolivar since Wednesday morning.

News

Road to Recovery: Springfield Officer Priebe finishes rehab in Colorado hospital

Updated: 10 hours ago
Ashley Reynolds reports.

On Your Side

Road to Recovery: Springfield Officer Priebe finishes rehab in Colorado hospital

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Ashley Reynolds
Officer Mark Priebe spent the summer at Craig Hospital in Englewood, Colorado. It’s a few minutes south of Denver. It’s a world-renowned facility that specializes in spinal cord injuries.

Latest News

News

Mark Twain National Forest firefighters help battle massive western wildfires

Updated: 10 hours ago
Mark Twain National Forest sends firefighters, resources to help with western wildfires

News

Duffy pitches Royals to 3-0 win over Indians

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Lopez singled three times and Kansas City teammates Whit Merrifield and Olivares had two hits apiece.

News

Missouri mail-in ballots must be notarized for votes to count

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Frances Watson
Mail-in ballots must be notarized.

News

Trump releases list of 20 new possible Supreme Court picks; Missouri, Arkansas senators included

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Hoping to replicate a strategy long seen as key to his appeal among conservative voters, President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced he is adding 20 names to a list of Supreme Court candidates he’s pledged to choose from if he has future vacancies to fill.

News

Chiefs’ Duvernay-Tardif set for Harvard online classes

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Kansas City Chiefs lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif will spend the next few months studying at one of the world’s most prestigious universities instead of playing football.

News

Missouri adds more than 1,300 coronavirus cases on Wednesday

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The actual number is likely higher because some people who have the coronavirus do not have symptoms and testing has not been widespread, especially at the start of the pandemic.