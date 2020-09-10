Drury launches new parade and marching band plus color guard

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Despite not having a football team and being in a pandemic, Drury University started its first-ever parade and marching band plus color guard. The band will help extend students' love of music beyond high school regardless of their major while offering additional hand-on learning to music education majors.

The inception of the Drury band and color guard was in the works for a while and recruiting started in January 2020. Through social media, email, and word of mouth, more than 30 students, mostly freshmen, helped jump-start the new athletic co-curricular.

Katie Nelson is one of the founding members of the Drury marching band color guard. She said she's thrilled to be apart of a new sound coming to campus. Although the use of bell covers, outdoor rehearsals, and required personal protection equipment (PPE) makes Nelson feel safe, she also said the new co-curricular precautions doesn't come without its obstacles.

"It's hard to perform because so much of color guard is your facial expression, smiling and being big," explained Nelson. "While you can still smile, you just can't see it as well."

No stranger to bringing celebrated sounds to students; Kickapoo's legendary marching band director since 1992, Troy Peterson, is now Drury's athletic band program director. While he remains optimistic, he said that it's going to be a three-year project to grow the band, and he's excited about the future. He added that a positive attitude, along with necessary and precautionary measures are crucial to marching onward.

"This was the easiest way for us to problem-solve. Those problems are not that significant in my mind. I feel like we're going to do everything that we can so kids can continue what they love to do."

Peterson explained that the band tries to rehearse outdoors as much as possible. The band is limited on space due to social distancing. Despite that being a hurdle, Peterson assured it’s not a roadblock for staff and students.

