Duffy pitches Royals to 3-0 win over Indians

Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Greg Holland, left, is congratulated by catcher Cam Gallagher after the Royals defeated the Cleveland Indians 3-0 in a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2020
CLEVELAND (AP) — Danny Duffy pitched four-hit ball into the sixth inning and snapped a winless streak of nearly six years in Cleveland as the Kansas City Royals beat the Indians 3-0 on Wednesday night.

Adalberto Mondesi had an RBI single in the sixth and Edward Olivares and Nicky Lopez drove in runs in the ninth, giving the Royals their second straight victory after starting September with seven losses.

Duffy (3-3) struck out four and walked four over 5 2/3 innings to win for the first time at Cleveland in eight starts since Sept. 22, 2014. The left-hander was 0-6 at Progressive Field during that span.

Jesse Hahn, Josh Staumont and Greg Holland completed a six-hitter as the Indians left 10 runners on base. It was Holland’s third save in three chances.

The Indians only threatened once against Duffy, loading the bases with one out in the fifth before Francisco Lindor was retired on a short fly to center and Carlos Santana struck out. Santana is a .400 career hitter against Duffy (16 for 40).

Mondesi broke the ice against Carlos Carrasco (2-4), driving in Cam Gallagher with no outs in the sixth. Kansas City scored twice off Phil Maton in the ninth when Olivares' bad-hop triple plated Alex Gordon, and Olivares then came around on Lopez’s single.

Carrasco gave up seven hits in seven innings while wearing No. 21 as part of the MLB-wide celebration of Roberto Clemente Day. Carrasco won the 2019 Roberto Clemente Award for his numerous community endeavors.

The right-hander had six strikeouts, moving into fourth place in Indians history with 1,281 and surpassing Hall of Famers Bob Lemon and Early Wynn, who both had 1,277.

Delino DeShields went 3 for 4 with a triple for Cleveland, which began the day tied with the White Sox for first place in the AL Central.

Lopez singled three times and Kansas City teammates Whit Merrifield and Olivares had two hits apiece.

Indians manager Terry Francona, who briefly visited the ballpark Tuesday, missed his 29th game because of season-long gastrointestinal issues that required surgery.

“I know he’s feeling better, but I’m not sure how much better,” interim manager Sandy Alomar Jr. said.

GOLD GLOVE

Kansas City’s Bubba Starling made the defensive play of the night in the dugout. Mondesi lost control of his bat while swinging at a pitch in the first, sending it airborne. The bat struck the netting on top of the first-base dugout, and Starling made a one-hand grab to prevent it from striking any teammates.

SPECIAL CELEBRATION

Alomar, Lindor, C Roberto Pérez and assistant hitting coach Victor Rodriguez — all natives of Puerto Rico – joined Carrasco in wearing No. 21, along with LHP Brad Hand, the Indians' 2020 Roberto Clemente Award nominee. Kansas City did not have any active players participate.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Royals: C Salvador Perez (left eye), who has been on the 10-day injured list since Aug. 21, took batting practice Monday at the alternate training site. Perez has been affected by blurry vision.

Indians: 3B José Ramírez (left hand bruise) batted second and went 0 for 2 after sitting out Tuesday. Alomar said Ramirez feels no pain when he bats right-handed, but is unable to switch-hit until the swelling subsides.

UP NEXT

Royals: RHP Brady Singer (1-4, 5.58 ERA) has not won in five road starts this season despite holding opponents to a .232 average. He is 0-2 with 24 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings away from Kansas City.

Indians: RHP Aaron Civale (3-4, 3.72 ERA) is tied with teammate Shane Bieber and Texas' Lance Lynn for first in the majors with eight starts of at least six innings. Civale’s last home victory came on July 28.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

