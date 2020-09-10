Endangered Silver Advisory Alert for a man missing from Bolivar, Mo.

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) -

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a man missing since Wednesday morning from Bolivar.

Ric Lee Lawson, 68, left his house at 8:00 a.m. to go fishing at Bolivar Landing. The sheriff’s office says Lawson didn’t return from his fishing trip. His phone pinged to a location in Ozark at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Lawson has dementia and is diabetic.

He drives a red 2013 Chevrolet Silverado, with Missouri license plates, 2NC-542.

Lawson is 6′ tall, 185 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes.

If you’ve seen him, call 911 or the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at (417) 777-9020.

