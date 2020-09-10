Advertisement

Fight over access at popular Christian County swimming hole goes to court

By Linda Simmons
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NEAR OZARK, Mo. (KY3) -

The battle to reopen access to a popular river spot in Christian County is before a judge.

This week, a couple members of the public leading the effort, as well as two landowners who lost access because of the blocked road, filed an injunction in Christian County Circuit Court against Christian County and the landowners who blocked Canyon Road.

The group is asking the court to remove the gate and concrete blockade so the landowners and the public can access Canyon Road, which runs along the Finley River. Those who had the gate put up in March, Mike and Carla Adams, say the road is their private land, and Christian County leaders have agreed. The group fighting to get the road reopened says the road is public. They say county records from 1986 and 1996 include petitions for the county to vacate the road.

“They’re quite appreciative that we can pool our efforts on this, because they were feeling a bit isolated with the county taking the side of some other land owner who wants to put up a gate on a public road and being deaf to their appeals to that,” said David Romano, leader of a group fighting for Lindenlure access.

The group sent the records to Christian County officials, with no response. And with two landowners on their side, they say it’s a fight for both public and landowner rights.

Fight over access at popular Christian County swimming hole goes to court

