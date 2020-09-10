Greene County Commission urges small businesses to apply for CARES Act money

The Greene County Commission and the 30-member citizen CARES Advisory Council urges area small businesses impacted financially by COVID-19 to apply for relief grants.

The deadline is Wednesday, September 30.

The commission originally set a timeframe for small business applications for August 3. The commission allocated $6.5 million from the $34.4 million given to Greene County for coronavirus relief and mitigation efforts. To help maximize the amount of small businesses assisted, the application process is being opened to a second phase for small businesses up to 80 employees. Since this process started, more than 170 small business applications have been received. More than 70 percent of those businesses employ up to ten employees. Applications continue to be reviewed on a rolling basis and funds remain available in this category.

“Small business is the backbone of Greene County and we don’t want anyone to miss out on getting assistance if they qualify,” said CARES Grant Administrator Lyle Foster. “We are here to help businesses if they have questions or concerns about the application processes or if they are not sure if they are eligible for funds.”

Foster adds some businesses may not have applied because they believe if they have received other assistance, such as PPP funding, they cannot apply for CARES Relief Funds. That is not the case. He also stressed this is for small businesses throughout Greene County, not just businesses located in the Springfield metro area.

Information related to the CARES Act funds, including the online application, is available on the “CARES Act Relief Fund” tab of greenecountymo.gov. This portion of the website also includes a transparency dashboard that shows the total dollar allotments by category and how much has been approved in those areas. These graphs are updated as awards are made.

To date, the Greene County Commission has approved more than $22 million in CARES Act funds.

