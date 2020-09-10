Advertisement

Joe Exotic formally requests pardon, maintains innocence

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Santa Rose County Jail in Milton, Fla., shows Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic. The former Oklahoma zookeeper sentenced to 22 years in prison for his role in a murder-for-hire plot and violating federal wildlife laws is formally requesting a pardon. Attorneys for Maldonado-Passage, filed his application Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, with the U.S. Department of Justice. In it, Maldonado-Passage maintains his innocence and requests a pardon "to correct the injustices he has experienced." (Santa Rosa County Jail via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) —

A former Oklahoma zookeeper sentenced to 22 years in prison for his role in a murder-for-hire plot and violating federal wildlife laws is formally requesting a pardon.

Attorneys for Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as “Joe Exotic,” filed his application Tuesday with the U.S. Department of Justice. In it, they say Maldonado-Passage maintains his innocence and requests a pardon “to correct the injustices he has experienced.” The 257-page application also includes several character affidavits, letters of support and various trial documents.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Justice said it would be premature to comment on the application.

