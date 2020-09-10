Advertisement

Leigh’s Lost and Found: This little Pekingese has been missing from Elkland since early July!

Snog has been missing since July 2nd.
Snog has been missing since July 2nd.(KYTV)
Published: Sep. 10, 2020
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, the search for a missing Pekingese gone for more than two months now.

Snog the dog is what you call a designer dog. She’s a very sought after and expensive breed. But to her owners, she’s just a beloved part of their family and they’re willing to do whatever to get her back.

“She was a special, special little girl. Not was, is.”

David Price is trying not to lose hope and stay in the present tense when talking about his missing six year old Pekingese, Snog.

“We’ve raised her since birth.”

Snog, her sister and mom and daddy dog all live with the Prices in Elkland where David built them a little backyard pen so they can enjoy the outdoors.

“We found a place where the wire had broke and she got out.”

Along with posting Snog’s picture every few days on my Leigh’s Lost and Found page to get the word out, David drives his truck around the rural roads every day, looking for her.

“When she disappeared, I took two weeks vacation. I printed out over 200 fliers and I’ve put well over 1500 miles on my truck trying to find her. She just absolutely disappeared. The only thing we can think of is that someone picked her up.”

If that’s the case, David is willing to pay to get Snog back. He’s offering a $100 reward for any information.

“I don’t care if it’s somebody just telling me who has her or if it’s the person who has her, steps forward and says, here’s your dog, I’ll give them $100. No questions asked.”

“She’s a big part of our family. I’m sorry. And we just really want her back. With all of our hearts.”

If you have any information or you see Snog, you can message David Price on facebook or you can message the Leigh’s Lost and Found facebook page.

Leigh's Lost and Found facebook
Facebook page for Snog's owner David Price

