Mark Twain National Forest firefighters help battle massive western wildfires

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As wildfires rage out west, help continues to come from the Ozarks. Michael Deere spoke with a firefighter that just got home after fighting fires for nearly three weeks in California.

“We’re at a national planning level 5, which is the highest national planning level we can achieve," Allen Briggs told KY3.

Allen Briggs, Assistant Fire Manager Officer for Mark Twain National Forest, says the forest has been steadily moving fire resources out west since mid-June: including, four engines, two twenty-person hand crews, one bulldozer and more than 30 supervisors.

“I was assigned to the Lake fire, which was in Los Angeles County, California, on the Angeles National Forest. I was there approximately 19 days assisting with the Lake fire. It grew to about 31,000 acres," Briggs explained.

Working 16-hour days in brutal conditions, on treacherous terrain.

“We had four days in a row that were over 110 degrees. Dehydration is a huge concern. Plus, the environmental factors of the heat, the smoke, the rough, steep terrain," he added.

Briggs is in charge of fire training for the MTNF back home.

He says they train to be physically and mentally tough for wildfires they face now.

That training and the real experiences firefighters are getting while battling the blazes will pay dividends.

“The experiences that the employees from Mark Twain gain from fighting western fires definitely help us on our forest and vice versa is true," Briggs said.

He and dozens more will continue to answer the call for help.

He says they just ask for one thing in return.

“The continued support from the families at home for their folks that are out there on the line. Keep it up, he exclaimed. Those folks need to hear from you on a regular basis. They need to know that you love them, that you care about them and more importantly, that they want you to come home to them.”

More than 95 large wildfires are currently burning.

All national forests in California were set to close as of Wednesday afternoon due to the fires.

