Missouri mail-in ballots must be notarized for votes to count

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The November election is less than 2 months away.

Some are worried about coronavirus at the polls.

This year, in Missouri, there are more options, including voting by mail.

“We’ve had more requests than any time previous in terms of people either requesting absentee ballots to be mailed to them or the no excuse mail-in ballot option. I think it is in large part due to COVID-19. People are clearly concerned,” said Greene County Clerk, Shane Schoeller.

The mail-in ballot is one way to avoid election crowds. But unless you are seriously ill or highly at-risk for COVID-19, your mail in ballot must be notarized.

“One of the things we wanted to do is make sure that anyone in our community felt that they had the capacity to vote,” said Amy Blansit, CEO of Drew Lewis Foundation.

The foundation offers this service at no cost.

She said, “Individuals who are notarizing ballots should be doing it for free. Individuals do need to be careful if people are going door to door offering it as a service. It can actually make their vote not count.”

Officials say that’s because they may not be registered notaries.

The sealed envelope containing the voters ballot will be stamped with the notary’s seal. The notary will not have access to any private information.

Blansit said, “We want to remove as many barriers as possible so that individuals feel that they have a chance to be heard.”

“There’s going to be a lot of ballots being mailed, not just here in Greene County, but across the Ozarks. The other counties around us. We want to give the post office every opportunity to get your ballot back to us. We want to make sure your ballot counts on election night,” said Schoeller.

The deadline to request a mail-in ballot in Missouri is October 21st. You will have to fill out a form and mail it back to the clerk’s office before that date. You can start the process online or by phone. You can find more information here.

For information on how to get your ballot notarized for free click here.

In Arkansas, Governor Hutchinson signed an executive order that will allow anyone with concerns about the virus at the polls can quality for an absentee ballot.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.