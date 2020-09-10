National Park Service investigates vandalism inside cave along Buffalo National River

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) -

The National Park Service is investigating vandalism inside a cave along the Buffalo National River.

Park officials found the damage at Fitton Cave in August.

Investigators say the criminals forced their way into a secure entrance of the cave and damaged by removing many cave formations, such as stalagmites and draperies.

The Fitton Cave is one of the largest in Arkansas, holding a variety of rare cave formations. It is also the second most biologically diverse cave in the state. Park officials closed the cave due to White Nose Syndrome, a deadly fungus killing bats that people spread.

Investigators ask if you know anything about the damage to call the National Park Service Investigative Services branch at (888) 653-0009.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.