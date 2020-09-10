Advertisement

National Park Service investigates vandalism inside cave along Buffalo National River

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) -

The National Park Service is investigating vandalism inside a cave along the Buffalo National River.

Park officials found the damage at Fitton Cave in August.

Investigators say the criminals forced their way into a secure entrance of the cave and damaged by removing many cave formations, such as stalagmites and draperies.

The Fitton Cave is one of the largest in Arkansas, holding a variety of rare cave formations. It is also the second most biologically diverse cave in the state. Park officials closed the cave due to White Nose Syndrome, a deadly fungus killing bats that people spread.

Investigators ask if you know anything about the damage to call the National Park Service Investigative Services branch at (888) 653-0009.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mizzou leader backtracks after blocking students on Twitter

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The leader of the University of Missouri system and chancellor of its flagship Columbia campus is backtracking in the face of backlash and a possible lawsuit for blocking critical students on Twitter.

News

St. Louis Zoo says python laid 7 eggs without male help

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Experts at the St. Louis Zoo are trying to figure out how a 62-year-old ball python laid seven eggs despite not being near a male python for at least two decades.

News

UA board approves loan to cover athletic department’s debt

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Arkansas begins its 2020 football season September 26 at home against Georgia.

News

Missouri State’s Petrino returns to big stage vs. Oklahoma

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Petrino has a 119-56 career college record in 14 seasons at Louisville, Arkansas and Western Kentucky. He looks forward to helping the Bears bounce back from a 1-10 finish last season.

Latest News

News

Arkansas’ governor ending daily COVID-19 briefings; cases nearly hit 400

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson says he is ending his daily COVID-19 briefings after Friday’s in Mena.

News

WATCH: Family, friends, fellow officers welcome home Springfield Officer Mark Priebe

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Priebe suffered a spinal injury when an SUV driver rammed him into a barricade in front of police headquarters in June. The crash left Priebe paralyzed.

News

Fight over access at popular Christian County swimming hole goes to court

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Linda Simmons
his week, a couple members of the public leading the effort, as well as two landowners who lost access because of the blocked road, filed an injunction in Christian County Circuit Court against Christian County and the landowners who blocked Canyon Road.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Stalled front to bring a variety of weather

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Temps will range from 60s to 80s

News

Fight over access at popular Christian County swimming hole goes to court

Updated: 3 hours ago
Linda Simmons reports.

News

CATCH-A-CROOK: Greene County thief beats clerk over frozen pizza

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Maria Neider
The Hood's employee went to the hospital with head injuries after the attack.