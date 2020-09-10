Advertisement

Road to Recovery: Springfield Officer Priebe finishes rehab in Colorado hospital

By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -We’re following the remarkable recovery of Springfield Police Department Officer Mark Priebe. He is scheduled to come home Thursday after spending months at a hospital in Colorado for rehabilitation.

On June 9th, the 21-year Springfield police veteran was seriously injured after a driver rammed him into a barricade with an SUV.

Priebe suffered a spine injury and is paralyzed.

He spent his summer at Craig Hospital in Englewood, Colorado. It’s a few minutes south of Denver. It’s a world-renowned facility that specializes in spinal cord injuries.

His wife of twenty years, Heather Priebe, is by his side. For their kids, Conner and Chloe, the visit is tough. They must stay six-feet away from Dad.

“My family, just seeing my kids. I hadn’t seen her since I left Mercy. I saw Conner a few weeks after I was here, but as you know, you can’t give them hugs. So that’s been hard, probably the hardest,” said Priebe.

“He is amazing and brave. He doesn’t give up even though things are tough for him right now. Whenever things are tough he always gets through it,” said his daughter, Chloe Priebe.

“With what happened, it could have been worse so we’re happy where he is now,” said his son, Conner Priebe.

“We didn’t know anyone in a wheelchair. This is new life for us,” said his wife, Heather Priebe.

“I remember when Heather left the first time and just being here by myself and you have downtime in the evenings … and thinking about things, I just sat there and cried. It’s figuring out how I’m going to do things. Participate in my kids lives. How Heather and I can do things,” said Priebe.

Rehab here is all about transitioning to the new normal.

“Things are going to be a different height for me. So that’s where we are trying to figure out things back at home especially. What I can and can’t reach,” said Priebe.

Officer Priebe says faith, family and community support keeps him in motion.

"I shouldn’t be here. I should be dead. I really believe that. I know that. If it wasn’t for another officer that took action, there would have been a funeral. And they would have had to go through a funeral for me. I think God has kept me here for a reason. I don’t know why … to be better dad, to be a better husband, a better person and hopefully give back, said Priebe.

The Prayers for Priebe Facebook page has more than 30,000 followers.

Prayers for Priebe Facebok page

They say the outpour of community support can’t be measured. The Facebook page is also a place for Heather to share her own challenges. She has cancer.

“I have follicular lymphoma, non-Hodgkin’s. It’s treatable, not curable. I’ll have it the rest of my life. But the way we’re going now, everything is going good,” she said.

The Priebe family is asking for one thing, continued prayers. They know there will be challenges ahead but believe they can accomplish anything because of faith and community support.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Road to Recovery: Springfield Officer Priebe finishes rehab in Colorado hospital

Updated: 59 minutes ago
Ashley Reynolds reports.

News

Mark Twain National Forest firefighters help battle massive western wildfires

Updated: 1 hours ago
Mark Twain National Forest sends firefighters, resources to help with western wildfires

News

Duffy pitches Royals to 3-0 win over Indians

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Lopez singled three times and Kansas City teammates Whit Merrifield and Olivares had two hits apiece.

News

Missouri mail-in ballots must be notarized for votes to count

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Frances Watson
Mail-in ballots must be notarized.

Latest News

News

Trump releases list of 20 new possible Supreme Court picks; Missouri, Arkansas senators included

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Hoping to replicate a strategy long seen as key to his appeal among conservative voters, President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced he is adding 20 names to a list of Supreme Court candidates he’s pledged to choose from if he has future vacancies to fill.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scattered Storms Big Temperature Spread

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Scattered storms are expected

News

Chiefs’ Duvernay-Tardif set for Harvard online classes

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Kansas City Chiefs lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif will spend the next few months studying at one of the world’s most prestigious universities instead of playing football.

News

Missouri adds more than 1,300 coronavirus cases on Wednesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The actual number is likely higher because some people who have the coronavirus do not have symptoms and testing has not been widespread, especially at the start of the pandemic.

News

CoxHealth mourns the death of an employee at a Branson clinic from COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
CoxHealth is mourning the loss of an employee at a Branson clinic who died from COVID-19.

News

Gov. Parson pushes back on White House Task Force mask, restaurant capacity restriction recommendations while citing new report from task force

Updated: 4 hours ago