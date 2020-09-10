Advertisement

Springfield Police Officer Mark Priebe is coming home Thursday

KY3′s Ashley Reynolds sat down with injured Springfield Police Department Officer Mark Priebe while rehabbing in Colorado.
KY3′s Ashley Reynolds sat down with injured Springfield Police Department Officer Mark Priebe while rehabbing in Colorado.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Mark Priebe is on his way home after spending months at a Colorado hospital in physical therapy.

Priebe suffered a spinal injury when an SUV driver rammed him into a barricade in front of police headquarters in June. The crash left Priebe paralyzed.

Supporters are asking people to line Highway 174 in Republic between Main Street and Kansas Avenue around 1:00 p.m. to welcome Priebe home.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

