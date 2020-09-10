Well-wishers line road to welcome Priebe family back home to Republic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Not even the threat of rain could keep about a hundred people from gathering at the intersection of Highway 174 and Main Street in Republic to welcome home the Priebe family on Thursday.

There were members of the fire department, students from a near-by school and lots of families who brought their kids and dogs, some waiting almost an hour for just the five-second opportunity to wave at the family and show their support.

“We’ve got to stick together. These are troubling times," said Bob Caulliette, who had his daughter Heather Coggin and his granddaughter Molly with him along with signs that said “Prayers for Priebe” and “Welcome Home”.

The support has been amazing since Springfield Police Officer Mark Priebe suffered a spinal injury when an SUV driver rammed him into a barricade in front of police headquarters on June 9th.

On June 18th well-wishers lined the street in front of that very same police station to say goodbye to the paralyzed 21-year veteran of the force as he headed to Colorado for rehab.

Since then there’s been an outpouring of love from vigils to charity events including softball games, car shows, doughnut drives and motorcycle rides.

On Thursday as the family arrived back in Republic, the well-wishers included co-workers of Mark’s wife, Heather, who has her own health battle with cancer. Heather and her supporters all work at that very same intersection at the Arabella Day Spa.

The name Arabella, derived form the Latin ‘orabilis’, means “answered prayer.”

“We cannot thank God enough," said Josh Vance, a friend of the Priebe family. "We’ve been praying for him nonstop that he would number one come home to his family but also that we’d be able to absorb him back into the community as part of our family and friends. So we rejoice with the family that we get to see him.”

Looking around at the welcoming faces on Thursday, it was a moment to make your chest swell with pride and a reaffirmation of the human spirit.

“Just to see it made me tear up,” said Amy McCown, whose two children were holding up a sign that said, “Welcome Home Officer Priebe" with hearts surrounding the words.

“This is middle America. This is the heartland," Caulliette added. “It’s just the right thing to do.”

But just down the street from Priebe’s happy return another family was gathered at a local cemetery holding a funeral for their loved one serving as a somber reminder of what could have been for the Priebe family.

“He’s lucky to be here," Caulliette said of Priebe.

