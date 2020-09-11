State of Arkansas sets record for daily cases of COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KY3) -

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson says he was expecting a spike in cases of COVID-19.

The governor announced Friday a daily record 1,107 cases of COVID-19. It surpasses the daily record set on September 4 by nearly 100 cases.

Governor Hutchison acknowledged several of the positive cases happened a week ago after a commercial lab delayed results. Nearly 13% of the positive cases came from colleges. The state tested a robust 7,801 patients in the state. The positivity rate of testing this week is around 8%.

Health leaders reported 13 additional deaths.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.