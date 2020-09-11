Advertisement

Attorney Kristy Fulnecky files amended lawsuit in attempt to fully reopen Springfield Public Schools

Springfield attorney Kristy Fulnecky
Springfield attorney Kristy Fulnecky(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Springfield attorney Kristy Fulnecky filed an amended lawsuit in another attempt to fully reopen Springfield Public Schools.

A federal judge denied a request for a temporary restraining order on reopening plans for the district. The amended 14-page document argues school board members ‘breached their fiduciary duty’ by not allowing public comment or having a vote on the issue. She says that makes the back-to-school plan ‘not valid’.

“This new reentry plan that the superintendent came up with, there was no public testimony, input from parents,” said Fulnecky. "Nothing on this new re-entry plan. The school board not only did not get testimony from their constituents, but they didn’t vote on it or talk about it. They didn’t follow their own rules and procedures that you’re supposed to follow by state law.

Legal council representing Springfield Public Schools responded to the lawsuit.

Unfortunately, this continued litigation is a distraction and a waste of taxpayer resources. Ms. Fulnecky was denied a temporary injunction in August, and we believe that ultimately the final ruling will lead to the same outcome. The bottom line is this: SPS has an obligation to take necessary actions to protect the health and well-being of its students and staff. In an ongoing pandemic, the district must be able to adapt its service delivery to address the incredible challenges posed by COVID-19. SPS is adapting and will continue to do so, and those actions are not only appropriate, but commendable.

A judge has not given a timeframe on ruling on the new amendment.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

