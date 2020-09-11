Christian County deputies searching for man involved in car break-ins

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - The Christian County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who broke in to several cars near Nixa.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man broke into several cars, stealing money, handguns and other valuable items. Surveillance video at one home got a glimpse of the crook.

One man told KY3 that the same person broke into his car at his home in Springfield a few days ago. He said he alerted Greene County Sheriff’s Office about this as well.

Greene County deputies say that Christian County is currently handling the investigation and are working to find the suspect.

Deputies with Christian County say the man was last was last seen near homes by Highway 160 and Route AA, north of Nixa, on Aug. 30.

The Christian County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with any information to call them at 417-581-2332.

