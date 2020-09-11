Christian County health leaders set up drive-thru testing site for COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Christian County health leaders set up a free of charge site for testing of COVID-19.

Christian County purchased a 39 acre plot of land on State Highway 14 on the west side of Ozark for future county development. Now, it is a drive-up spot for COVID-19 testing.

The county’s CARES Act committee decided to use money for this effort. The county built a road through the land and set up a tent, where they just started doing testing for COVID-19. Christian County Emergency Management is running the site, with the help of CoxHealth, Mercy staff and CERT volunteers. Healthcare staff are doing the actual tests, with volunteers helping with things like traffic control, paperwork, and assembling test kits.

They are doing the tests by appointment only, and started with a smaller number this week, over the last two days.

“Kind of as a test run,” said Phil Amtower, Christian County Emergency Management Director. “There’s a lot of hoops to jump through and a lot of legal issues and HIPPA, so we wanted to kind of take it easy the first couple days and didn’t advertise it as much, so we could have, for lack of a better term, a trial run.”

Starting next week, the county plans to have the test site open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. They stress, you need to make an appointment and answer some questions over the phone. Just call the Christian County Emergency Management Office at (417)582-5400.

