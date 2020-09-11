Advertisement

City leaders in Marshfield decide against acting on masking ordinance

(WCJB)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 9:30 PM CDT
MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The city of Marshfield will not require face coverings in public. 

One aldermen supported taking a vote at Thursday night’s meeting. The proposal failed when no one else backed the measure.  The decision followed public debate for and against the ordinance.

Webster County health leaders report 287 positive COVID-19 patients since the pandemic hit. Two have died from the virus.

