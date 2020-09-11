Advertisement

College of the Ozarks honors those who died in Sept 11th terror attack

The ceremony this year will not be open to the public.
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On September 11th, 2001, two planes crashed into the north and south towers of the World Trade Center in New York City. A third plane flew into the Pentagon and a fourth crashed in a field in Shanksville, PA.

It’s a day that, if you lived it, you will never forget. But now, freshmen in college were not alive yet to experience what happened that day.

That’s why College of the Ozarks thinks it’s more important than ever to talk about it.

Friday morning they will have their annual ceremony to honor those lost, but it will look different than the ceremonies they’ve had before.

For one, it will not be opened to the public. A small portion of the student body will be involved in it this year and will not open to the entire campus.

This change because of restrictions around COVID-19.

And while many places will not be having their annual memorials this year, College of the Ozarks says they didn’t think twice.

“We firmly believe it’s significant enough to teach our college students so they can share it for generations to come," Marci Linson, Vice President of Patriotic activities at College of the Ozarks says. "And we are not going to allow the coronavirus to keep us from honoring those who lost their lives that day.”

The ceremony starts Friday morning at 9 am and is closed to the public this year.

