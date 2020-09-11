Dickerson Park Zoo selling ‘Zoo Doo’ this weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Dickerson Park Zoo will sell Zoo Doo, its version of mostly composted elephant manure, this weekend.

Zoo Doo sales provide funding to support the Sri Lanka Elephant Project, according to the Dickerson Park Zoo website.

“Dickerson Park Zoo contributes to this project to try to find solutions to this human-elephant conflict to benefit elephant conservation and the people of the region who share space with the elephants,” according to the website.

For those looking to purchase Zoo Doo, pick-up is Saturday, September 12 at 2 p.m. It costs $15 for a scoop and the zoo says there is four scoop maximum.

Those looking to purchase must wear a mask when picking up and pay by cash or check. To reserve a pick-up time, call the zoo at 417-833-1570.

