Family of CoxHealth employee who died of COVID-19 shares her story

By Kara Strickland
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Thursday we hear from the loved ones of a front line healthcare worker who died from COVID-19. 40-year-old Marie Brumbaugh died Wednesday at Cox South Hospital, which says she may have contracted the virus while working in one of its Branson locations.

Her mother tells KY3 Brumbaugh was admitted to the hospital here at Cox South in mid August. She spent three weeks on a ventilator and wasn’t able to overcome the disease.

“She had to have people around here, that’s where she thrived, and she is the life of the party, truly," said Sue Brumbaugh.

Sue said her daughter loved her job on the front lines.

“She is a healthcare worker, that was her field, she excelled at it, she loved it," Sue said. “It didn’t matter what the dangers were, She did not do it for anything but love for her field and for her patients.”

40-year-old Marie Brumbaugh died Wednesday after battling COVID-19 for weeks.

In a statement CoxHealth president Steve Edwards said it is not clear how she got the virus, but it’s possible Brumbaugh contracted it after one of her patients removed their mask for a short time during their visit and later tested positive for COVID-19.

”You read about it in New York, all these places and these nurses and other caregivers, people, who are on the front line everywhere like that ‘oh my that’s too bad, that’s too bad’ and horrible, you just don’t think it will happen to you," Sue said.

The mother of three did have an underlying health condition: asthma.

“She knew that she being on the front lines that she was at greater risks than others," Sue said. “But she was always very careful, she even got to us all of the time. 'Dad did you wash your hands? Did you do this? Dad are you wearing your mask? Dad you’re not wearing a mask!”

Hospitals do not allow visitors in its COVID-19 units. Sue said while she didn’t get to see her daughter, she did get some closure.

”All the way to Missouri on that Sunday afternoon, evening, I was on the phone with her and [she was] so short of breath but I was just praying with her, talking with her, reading scripture with here until it was too dark to read in the car anymore," Sue said. "I am so thankful for that time with her because that was the last conversation that I was able to have. "

Brumbaugh will be laid to rest over the weekend.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

