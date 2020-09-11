Advertisement

Former Logan-Rogersville teacher sentenced over federal child porn charge

Matthew McCroskey was sentenced to six years in prison.
Matthew McCroskey was sentenced to six years in prison.(Laclede County Sheriff's Department)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - A former Logan-Rogersville High School teacher will spend six years in prison over a federal child porn charge.

Matthew McCroskey, 51, was sentenced Wednesday. His prison sentence will be followed by 15 years of supervised release.

Federal agents arrested McCroskey in January 2019. The FBI says he had images and videos of young girls. Prosecutors say McCroskey admitted to searching out and downloading child pornography from the internet.

Investigators found at least 96 images and one video of child pornography on his computer.         

McCroskey had worked for the district from 2004 until his arrest.

