Judge sets trial for man accused in death of Buffalo, Mo. toddler

MARSHFIELD, Mo. --

A Webster County judge set a trail date for a man accused of killing a toddler in Buffalo, Mo. in 2018.

Robert Davis will go on trial beginning October 19.

Davis faces charges of felony child abuse resulting in the beating death of Kinzlea Kilgore, 2. The toddler was with her mother, Sierra Barrett, on Mother’s Day 2018. Investigators say she left the girl alone with Robert Davis. She died on her way to a Springfield hospital while airlifted.

Davis is serving three life sentences and an additional 50 years for the torture of his own daughter.

