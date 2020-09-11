Kansas City officers climb flights of stairs in memory of first responders in 9/11 attacks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KY3) - A team of police officers in Kansas City climb more than 100 flight of stairs Friday, marking the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

A tactical response team went up 110 flights of stairs, the same number as the Twin Towers, in full gear, which weighs around 50 pounds.

The Kansas City, Missouri police department says officers climbed “to commemorate the first responders who lost their lives on this day 19 years ago, and those who were sickened from from 9/11 related illnesses as a result of their heroic work that day and in the months that followed.”

Tactical Response Team 2 went up 110 flights of stairs (the same as the Twin Towers) today in City Hall in full gear (45-50 lbs.) to commemorate the 1st responders who lost their lives on this day 19 years ago, & those who have passed from 9/11-related illnesses since. pic.twitter.com/VVqlhdqdNn — kcpolice (@kcpolice) September 11, 2020

