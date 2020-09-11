Man charged, accused of sex crimes in Laclede County

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man accused of sex crimes in Laclede County faces criminal charges.

Gene Bowman Jr., 47, faces two charges of sodomy or attempted sodomy and one charge of statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy on a person less than 14 years old.

According to court records, deputies began an investigation in August after a report of child sexual assault. A warrant was issued for his arrest earlier in September and served Tuesday, per court records.

Bowman is accused of sexual groping involving a minor and some alleged sex crimes date back to three years ago, according to court records.

Bowman is currently being held in the Laclede County Jail with no bond. A preliminary hearing is set for Tuesday, October 6, 2020.

