Missouri Highway Patrol investigating deadly crash on I-44 in Webster County

MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash on I-44 in Marshfield Thursday evening.

Troopers say the driver SUV drove through the median, broke through the cables. The driver ended up in the other lane, hitting a car and killing its driver.

Justin Burney, 26, of Marshfield died in the crash. The crash injured two children in Burney’s car and the driver of the SUV.

The crash backed up traffic on the interstate.

