Advertisement

Missouri NEA praises School of the Osage’s COVID-19 dashboard, wants a statewide school coronavirus database

This screenshot of the School of the Osage website on September 10, 2020, shows the active and cumulative cases of COVID-19 and how many staff and students have had to quarantine. The Missouri National Education Association wants a similar dashboard at the state level.
This screenshot of the School of the Osage website on September 10, 2020, shows the active and cumulative cases of COVID-19 and how many staff and students have had to quarantine. The Missouri National Education Association wants a similar dashboard at the state level.(KY3)
By Andrew Havranek
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - With just over two weeks of classtime, School of the Osage has already seen eight students and nine staff members test positive for COVID-19, forcing 145 students and 18 staff to quarantine.

“We knew it was here. We knew it would not be business as usual when we started school," said Dr. Laura Nelson, Superintendent of School of the Osage.

The district updates active and total cases, on its website instead of sending an alert or making a phone call.

“We didn’t feel it was necessary to slam everyone with this information every time something changes, because that’s something we’ve learned that things are changing constantly," Nelson said.

The president of the Missouri National Education Association likes the School of the Osage’s dashboard.

“That’s actually very good information, the problem is not all of our districts are doing that," said Phil Murray. “Not all of our districts have the resources to do that."

Murray asked Missouri’s Department of Education for a statewide database of COVID-19 in schools so districts can report their cases.

”We’re all kind of feeling our way through, trying to make the best decisions that we can for our families, and I think that’s the most important part," Murray said.

The Missouri NEA would like that database to show what school building the cases are from, when a positive case was confirmed, how many people exposed, and what the district is doing to tell parents and limit the spread.

Nelson believes that would be a good tool.

“Anytime that there is a database out there that we can compare our data to, that does nothing but give us information that helps us make our program better," Nelson said.

DESE provided KY3/KSPR’s Andrew Havranek this statement:

"School districts and charter schools are required to report this information to their Local Public Health Agencies & the Department of Health and Senior Services. LPHAs/DHSS will be able to track COVID-19 cases in schools, and they are working on making this information public-facing. There are concerns amongst certain districts about protecting student and staff privacy.

We have forwarded the MNEA request to DHSS for their review."

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fit Life: 3 ways to get your kids relaxed and ready for bed

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Paul Adler
On this Fit Life, we’re visiting with Cady O’Quinn of Sumits Hot Yoga to look at 3 ways you can bond with your child and get them ready for bed on time.

News

College of the Ozarks honors those who died in Sept 11th terror attack

Updated: 24 minutes ago
College of the Ozarks honors those who died in Sept 11th terror attack

News

Rare COVID-19 complications that can impact children; what parents need to know

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Raquel Harrington
Although it’s a rare condition, local pediatricians at Cox Health and Mercy said it’s essential for parents to be aware of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C).

News

WATCH LIVE: NBC’s Sunday Night Football game (cable/satellite subscribers)

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KY3 Staff
This most unusual NFL season kicks off with the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs facing the Houston Texans before about 17,000 fans at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday night.

Latest News

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Stalled front still dividing the Ozarks

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Beck
Temps will have a huge range again

News

Family of CoxHealth employee who died of COVID-19 shares her story

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Kara Strickland
Her mother tells KY3 Brumbaugh was admitted to the hospital here at Cox South in mid August. She spent three weeks on a ventilator and wasn’t able to overcome the disease.

News

Local company moving in to former Regal-Beloit plant; other new business coming to West Plains

Updated: 11 hours ago
Michael Deere reports.

News

PICTURES: Chiefs begin title defense with victory over Texans

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Travis Kelce, Sammy Watkins and Tyreek Hill each caught TD passes for the Chiefs.

News

Local company moving in to former Regal-Beloit plant; other new business coming to West Plains

Updated: 11 hours ago
New businesses, jobs coming to West Plains, Mo. months after plant closes

News

Springfield Public Schools and Burrell Behavioral Health partner to provide students with mental health resources

Updated: 12 hours ago
Shoshana Stahl reports.