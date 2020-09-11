PICTURES: College of the Ozarks hosts remembrance for victims of 9/11 attacks

POINT LOOKOUT, Mo. (KY3) -

College of the Ozarks hosted its annual 9/11 remembrance Friday, despite limited visitors to the campus. And while many places will not be having their annual memorials because of the pandemic, College of the Ozarks representatives say they didn’t think twice.

KY3 Photojournalist Thomas Leonard shares these images from the event.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.