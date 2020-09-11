Advertisement

PICTURES: College of the Ozarks hosts remembrance for victims of 9/11 attacks

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
POINT LOOKOUT, Mo. (KY3) -

College of the Ozarks hosted its annual 9/11 remembrance Friday, despite limited visitors to the campus. And while many places will not be having their annual memorials because of the pandemic, College of the Ozarks representatives say they didn’t think twice.

KY3 Photojournalist Thomas Leonard shares these images from the event.

