Springfield-Greene County Health Department launches COVID-19 toolkit for businesses

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has a toolkit to help employers stop the spread of COVID-19 within their workplaces.

The Health Department says friends, family and employers are aware of a potential exposure before it is made aware. The COVID-19 Toolkit for Businesses & Workplaces is a guide to help businesses prepare for an exposure, try to prevent one and then respond if there is an outbreak.

“Everything from how do I prevent an outbreak in my workplace, to I have a positive what do I do now," the health department’s information and outreach manager, Cara Erwin, says. "Knowing that there were so many different types of questions, we decided to try to put all of those answers in one place.”

The toolkit offers businesses answers to a variety of questions, but Erwin says its main goal is to help those businesses prevent an outbreak that would cause them to have to shut the business down.

“We know that Springfield has many, many small businesses and unfortunately just one exposure can cause a significant disruption in business, if there aren’t some actions taken on the front end to prevent that," Erwin says.

Springfield’s Chamber of Commerce President, Matt Morrow, says local businesses have experienced different struggles throughout the pandemic and right now, they are struggling to continue to operate and try to keep employees safe.

“The workplace tries to really manage those situations so that people are able to work, are able to provide for their families, continue to do those things and to do them in a way that keeps the business productive when the business itself is experiencing unprecedented hardships as well," Morrow says.

The health department says employers may not realize that even if the employees are masked, they still need to socially distance. If an employee tests positive and everyone was masked but not distanced, those in close contact still have to quarantine.

“Have employees work in cohorts so they’re always working with the same team and not, sort of, crossing into other shifts or with other teams that if they were to become exposed or if they were to become positive, they then exposed both shifts," Erwin says.

The chamber says businesses have been reaching out looking for advice and help throughout the pandemic. Because of this, the chamber set up it’s own coronavirus website. Morrow says people need to continue to support local businesses.

“Business is the horse that pulls the cart, right," Morrow says. "It has this really critical role. We have to keep that horse healthy. We have to feed it well. We have to take good care of it so that it can pull the cart for the rest of us very well.”

The health department says if you need help figuring out the best plan for your business, call them and someone can help you design a specific plan.

