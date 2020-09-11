Springfield Public Schools and Burrell Behavioral Health partner to provide students with mental health resources

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A partnership between Springfield Public Schools and Burrell Behavior Health is expanding resources to help students while they’re at school.

Burrell currently has 41 clinicians serving Springfield students this fall. The 2018-2019 school year had 11.

“We’re getting better at recognizing and identifying the needs of students and decreasing that stigma to where it becomes more normal to seek those sorts of help supports when you need them," Burrell’s director of school based services, Amy Hill, says.

Last school year, 1,389 students were referred by school counselors to see the specialists.

SPS’s director of counseling services, Rhonda Mammen, says the referrals could be from students showing behavioral changes, withdrawing from their classmates, being absent from school or dealing with anxiety as they adjust to a new way of learning.

“A lot of them have not spent extended periods of time at home like they have been and there are things going on in their families that are very stressful so it certainly has impacted them," Mammen says.

The district says there are long-term benefits to counseling, including higher grades.

“It’s gonna help them be more successful in school and then ultimately be more successful in life and then they can decide as they move into adulthood, they know when they need to ask for help," Mammen says.

Burrell says 80% of all kids who get mental health help in their life, get it in a school setting. It expects the number of clinicians within the district to increase to at least 50 over the course of this school year.

“This is an opportunity for certainly resource parents that think man I just don’t know how I’m gonna pull this off getting my kid where they need to be, but definitely for under-resourced families who maybe don’t have a car or the ability to travel or even have a phone to pick up and call and make an appointment or just don’t know what to do and just feel overwhelmed themselves and don’t know what the next step is," Hill says.

Burrell is also partnered with over 40 school districts across the state of Missouri.

The other school districts partnered with Burrell in Southwest Missouri are:

Ash Grove

Willard

Fair Grove

Republic

Walnut Grove

Nixa

Spokane

Sparta

Marshfield

Seymour

Niangua

Fordland

Branson

Hollister

Kirbyville

Taneyville

Forsyth

Reeds Spring

Blue Eye

Crane

Hurley

Galena

