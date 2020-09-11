Advertisement

Virus cases up in St. Louis County nursing homes

While state health officials put out daily numbers related to COVID-19 for educational reasons, local health experts encourage looking at long-term trends instead.
While state health officials put out daily numbers related to COVID-19 for educational reasons, local health experts encourage looking at long-term trends instead.(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) —

Another 306 people have been sickened and 33 people have died from the coronavirus in St. Louis County long-term care facilities.

St. Louis County on Friday reported new COVID-19 cases and deaths at nursing homes and other centers as of August. Cases in August were up compared to July. when 256 new cases were reported. At least 33 people died in July as well. The data comes as the Jackson County Historic Truman Courthouse in Independence is closing because of COVID-19.

Jackson County on Thursday closed the courthouse after several county employees tested positive for the virus.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Citations issued to nine people who demonstrated near McCloskey home

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Nine protesters have been issued trespassing summonses for marching onto a private St. Louis street in June.

News

State of Arkansas sets record for daily cases of COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson says he was expecting a spike in cases of COVID-19.

News

Webster County Sheriff’s Office remembers sergeant killed in crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Webster County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a sergeant killed in a deadly crash near Marshfield Thursday evening.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Stalled front still dividing the Ozarks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Temps will have a huge range again

Latest News

News

Chiefs rookie Edwards-Helaire shines in NFL debut vs Texans

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
With starter Damien Williams opting out due to the coronavirus pandemic, Edwards-Helaire shouldered a massive load with aplomb Thursday night.

News

PICTURES: College of the Ozarks hosts remembrance for victims of 9/11 attacks

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
And while many places will not be having their annual memorials because of the pandemic, College of the Ozarks representatives say they didn’t think twice

College of the Ozarks hosts remembrance for victims of 9/11 attacks

Updated: 3 hours ago
College of the Ozarks hosted its annual 9/11 remembrance Friday, despite limited visitors to the campus. And while many places will not be having their annual memorials because of the pandemic, College of the Ozarks representatives say they didn’t think twice.

News

Christian County health leaders set up drive-thru testing site for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
Linda Simmons reports.

News

Christian County health leaders set up drive-thru testing site for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Christian County purchased a 39 acre plot of land on State Highway 14 on the west side of Ozark for future county development. Now, it is a drive-up spot for COVID-19 testing.

News

Judge sets trial for man accused in death of Buffalo, Mo. toddler

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Davis faces charges of felony child abuse resulting in the beating death of Kinzlea Kilgore, 2.