Virus cases up in St. Louis County nursing homes

ST. LOUIS (AP) —

Another 306 people have been sickened and 33 people have died from the coronavirus in St. Louis County long-term care facilities.

St. Louis County on Friday reported new COVID-19 cases and deaths at nursing homes and other centers as of August. Cases in August were up compared to July. when 256 new cases were reported. At least 33 people died in July as well. The data comes as the Jackson County Historic Truman Courthouse in Independence is closing because of COVID-19.

Jackson County on Thursday closed the courthouse after several county employees tested positive for the virus.

