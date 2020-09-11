Webster County Sheriff’s Office remembers sergeant killed in crash
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -
The Webster County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a sergeant killed in a deadly crash near Marshfield Thursday evening.
Justin Burney died in the crash. A child with Burney suffered serious injuries. She’s hospitalized in critical condition.
Burney started with the sheriff’s office in 2014. He was only 18-years-old. Once he graduated from the police academy, he moved from a detention officer to a deputy. He later became a school resource officer. Then he transferred to the Bolivar Police Department, then returning to Webster County.
Sheriff Roye Cole released a statement about Burney on Facebook.
