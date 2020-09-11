Webster County Sheriff’s Office remembers sergeant killed in crash

MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The Webster County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a sergeant killed in a deadly crash near Marshfield Thursday evening.

Justin Burney died in the crash. A child with Burney suffered serious injuries. She’s hospitalized in critical condition.

Burney started with the sheriff’s office in 2014. He was only 18-years-old. Once he graduated from the police academy, he moved from a detention officer to a deputy. He later became a school resource officer. Then he transferred to the Bolivar Police Department, then returning to Webster County.

Sheriff Roye Cole released a statement about Burney on Facebook.

