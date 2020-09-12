Authorities investigate possible homicide in St. Robert, seize evidence

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Pulaski County deputies assisted the St. Robert Police Department with a search warrant Thursday connected to a possible homicide investigation.

Deputies responded to the 25000 block of Ratchet Lane around 11:45 a.m. Thursday. The possible homicide investigation is considered pending.

Authorities located and seized evidence Thursday with help from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Dive Team, South Central Drug Task Force, and St. Robert Public Works Department.

The sheriff’s office says charges are expected to be filed, but more information would be released later. We will update as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.