Authorities investigate possible homicide in St. Robert, seize evidence

MGN police lights picture
MGN police lights picture(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Pulaski County deputies assisted the St. Robert Police Department with a search warrant Thursday connected to a possible homicide investigation.

Deputies responded to the 25000 block of Ratchet Lane around 11:45 a.m. Thursday. The possible homicide investigation is considered pending.

Authorities located and seized evidence Thursday with help from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Dive Team, South Central Drug Task Force, and St. Robert Public Works Department.

The sheriff’s office says charges are expected to be filed, but more information would be released later. We will update as more information becomes available.

