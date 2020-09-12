Advertisement

Big job fair Saturday in Springfield, 300 positions to hire

(KKTV)
By Sara Forhetz
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Job Center is joining with Partnership Industrial Center to host a job fair Saturday in Springfield.

Businesses will be meeting with applicants outside from 10:00a.m. to 2:00p.m. on East Kearney at Partnership Boulevard.

Maps of participating companies will be given to job seekers near the entrance of the complex.

The Business Service Supervisor says nearly 300 jobs are available.

