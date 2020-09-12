Advertisement

El Dorado Springs football team honors police, fire, and EMS in 9/11 pregame ceremony

By Andrew Havranek
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL DORADO SPRINGS, Mo. (KY3) - 19 years ago, nearly 3,000 people lost their lives in attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, and on United 93, where passengers were able to fight back against hijackers and crash into a field outside of Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

“I remember exactly where I was at, what I was doing whenever 9/11 happened, and it’s one of those things that’s always stuck with me," said El Dorado Springs Head Football Coach, Kelly Beckner.

But, for the high school athletes Beckner coaches, September 11, 2001 is a day they only experience from reports and history books.

“We’re just trying to show them just a little glimpse of what it means to sacrifice, and what is there to sacrifice your own life than to help somebody else," Beckner said.

Friday night, before their kickoff against Buffalo, the team honored local law enforcement, firefighters, and EMS. They also honored those who died in the attacks 19 years ago, by wearing tape on their wrists with the station or ladder numbers of those first responders who lost their lives while helping others.

“Even though I wasn’t alive and my classmates weren’t alive, us coming out here and taking the flags out and saluting our front line right now and remembering our front line back then, it just takes a toll, even though we weren’t alive," said senior Gaven Morgan. “We get to find out the true meaning about what 9/11 was about.”'

”I’m kinda humbled," said senior Ian Esry, noting the station numbers written on his wrist. “When I see myself getting boastful or taking pride in things, I just have to remember there are people who don’t have certain things that I have or don’t have the opportunities that I have. It’s just kind of humbling."

El Dorado Springs Fire Chief Bob Floyd said Friday’s ceremony was heartwarming.

“I don’t think think that we’ll ever forget about [9/11], but hopefully things like this will keep it in people’s memories and do things like this, means a lot," Floyd said.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Mondesi homers, swipes two bases in Royals win; Cardinals drop series opener to Reds

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Kansas City Royals won their series opener, while the St. Loius Cardinals dropped Friday's contest.

News

El Dorado Springs football team honors police, fire, and EMS in 9/11 pregame ceremony

Updated: 57 minutes ago

Health

Greene County, Christian County report 100+ new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Greene County and Christian County both reported more than 100 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

News

Springfield’s September 2020 sales tax revenue comes in more than $1 million over budget

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kara Strickland
The city’s finance director David Holtmann said this is good news for the city, but it doesn’t plan on spending the excess money just yet.

Latest News

News

Walk To End Alzheimer's PSA

Updated: 2 hours ago
Walk To End Alzheimer's PSA (KY3)

Local

Authorities investigate possible homicide in St. Robert, seize evidence

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Pulaski County deputies assisted the St. Robert Police Department with a search warrant Thursday connected to a possible homicide investigation.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Showers, Storms Again Tonight

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Temps will have a huge range again

Local

Man charged, accused of sex crimes in Laclede County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
A 47-year-old man accused of sex crimes in Laclede County faces criminal charges.

News

BEWARE: It's baby copperhead season in the Ozarks

Updated: 4 hours ago
Meteorologist Leah Hill reports.

News

Springfield-Greene County Health Department launches COVID-19 toolkit for businesses

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Shoshana Stahl
The Springfield-Greene County Health Department now has a toolkit to help employers stop the spread of COVID-19 within their workplaces.