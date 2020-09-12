Greene County, Christian County report 100+ new COVID-19 cases

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County and Christian County both reported more than 100 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports 113 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total to 4,546 confirmed cases.

The Christian County Health Department reports 137 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total to 1,073 confirmed cases.

