Advertisement

Greene County, Christian County report 100+ new COVID-19 cases

(MGN)
(MGN)((MGN))
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County and Christian County both reported more than 100 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports 113 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total to 4,546 confirmed cases.

The Christian County Health Department reports 137 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total to 1,073 confirmed cases.

CLICK HERE for a breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Missouri, Arkansas and around the Ozarks

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Coronary calcium screening helps detect possible heart attack waiting to happen

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:42 PM CDT
|
By Joe Hickman
A local man with no heart attack symptoms found out he had 99 percent blockage in two arteries and 100 percent blockage in another because he decided to take a heart scan, also known as a coronary calcium screening, that involves a CT scan of the arteries in your heart to check for calcified plaque buildup that could lead to a heart attack.

News

Springfield, Mo woman reveals long battle with COVID-19

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 10:04 AM CDT
|
By Paul Adler
One of Mercy’s very first COVID-19 patients is battling to recover from the virus 5 months after she contracted the disease. Many of us think this thing is something you beat in a week or two. Danna Lunday knows better and now she’s trying to help others.

News

Despite pandemic health care dangers, near record numbers of students are enrolled in nursing program at Cox College

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 6:09 PM CDT
|
By Joe Hickman
As the fall semester get underway at area colleges, one Springfield school is welcoming a group of students who will play a big role in the future of our nation's health care....the Cox College school of nursing where the future front line health care workers are preparing for a career with a lot of uncertainty.

News

Camden County announces increase in COVID-19 cases

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 8:15 PM CDT
|
By Andrew Havranek
Camden County announces an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Latest News

Local

Local dermatologist recommends being picky with sunscreen choices as the UV index climbs this week

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 7:23 AM CDT
Sunscreen available at big box stores are not always the most up to date formulas.

News

Testing the COVID-19 antibody test

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 5:40 PM CDT
|
By Andrew Havranek
The Camden County Sheriff's Office spent roughly $1,400 on COVID-19 antibody tests. Since KY3/KSPR Reporter Andrew Havranek has recovered from COVID-19, they tested the test on him.

News

Counties struggle to keep up with contact tracing

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 5:47 PM CDT
The Pulaski County Health Department said if it wasn't for Fort Leonard Wood handling a lot of the actual contract tracing for COVID-19 cases, the nurses would never be able to keep up.

Health

Researchers identify new strain of HIV

Updated: Nov. 6, 2019 at 2:59 PM CST
For the first time in nearly 20 years, a new subtype of the human immunodeficiency virus, the virus that causes AIDS, has been identified.

Health

FDA wants stronger warning on breast implants about risks

Updated: Oct. 23, 2019 at 5:42 PM CDT
|
By MATTHEW PERRONE AP Health Writer
U.S. health officials want women getting breast implants to receive stronger warnings and more details about the possible risks and complications.

Health

Research finds lack of sleep leads to junk food cravings

Updated: Oct. 23, 2019 at 4:53 PM CDT
You may already know that getting a good night's sleep is essential for your metabolism to function normally, but did you know sleep, or lack thereof, can also dictate what types of food you may crave?