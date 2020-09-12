Help Give Hope hosts annual garage sale, raising money for Springfield-area families

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Help Give Hope continued its annual garage sale this weekend. Since 2003, Help Give Hope has hosted its annual garage sale to raise money for Springfield-area families.

The nonprofit organization assists families all year with rent, utilities, car payments, and more.

Murray Beairsto, Executive Director of Help Give Hope, said the event started as an actual garage sale in the early days. Since then, it has grown into a 30,000-square foot warehouse.

Despite the pandemic, organizers wanted to continue with the annual garage sale. Organizers implemented several safety measures, including hand sanitizing stations. All shopping carts are cleaned and sanitized after every use. Masks were required and Plexiglass was installed to keep volunteers and shoppers safe during checkout.

On Saturday, all items were half-price from 8 a.m. to noon. In the afternoon, shoppers can fill a bag with as much as they can for $10.

Help Give Hope is located at 2809 N. Cedarbrook, across the street from Ozarks Food Harvest.

