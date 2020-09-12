Man charged in homicide investigation, one week since arrest, in Miller County, Mo.

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man faces criminal charges one week after his arrest in connection to a woman’s death in Miller County, Missouri. The death has now been ruled a homicide.

Terry Ewens, 57, was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree domestic assault, first-degree burglary, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of first-degree kidnapping, according to the Miller County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say a 71-year-old woman was killed in a hostage situation around 4 a.m. September 5 at 18 Emery Road in Rocky Mount. Another 51-year-old woman and an 83-year-old man were also hurt.

When deputies arrived to the disturbance, they entered the home through an open door. Ewens was armed with a gun and threatened to kill the deputies, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies eventually found a 71-year-old woman unconscious. She was sent to the hospital for treatment, but died from her injuries.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, on September 5, negotiators with Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F made contact with Ewens by phone around 12:20 a.m. A SWAT team responded after negotiators heard indications that the elderly man being assaulted inside the home.

According to the sheriff’s office, all of the victims of the incident are related. Ewens is an acquaintance to the family.

Ewens is being held at the Miller County Jail with a bond set at $500,000.

The Miller County Sheriff’s Office continues to handle the investigation. Authorities with Lake Ozark Police Department, Camden County Sheriff’s Office, and Missouri State Highway Patrol have also assisted with the investigation.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

