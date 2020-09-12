Missouri DHSS transfers $2.1 million from state’s medical marijuana program to veterans agency

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (Edited News Release) - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has started transferring millions of dollars collected from the state’s medical marijuana program to a state veterans agency.

DHSS will transfer around $2.1 million to the Missouri Veterans Commission.

Missourians voted in November 2018 to adopt Constitutional Amendment 2, now known as Article XIV, which includes a provision requiring that fees and taxes collected by DHSS for the medical marijuana program, less operational expenses, should be transferred to the MVC for health and care services for military veterans.

Thus far, DHSS has collected fees related to facility and patient licensing. Article XIV states that medical marijuana sold in licensed dispensaries will be taxed at a rate of 4%.

“Facilities are getting up and running now, and the first testing laboratory is on track to be operational very soon,” said Lyndall Fraker, director of the Section for Medical Marijuana Regulation. “We are confident that medical marijuana will become available for patients this month, and I am grateful for all of the hard work by so many that got us to this point.”

Director of DHSS, Dr. Randall Williams, is glad to see the program reach another milestone in its development. “Missourians voted on this amendment because it allowed for a safe and well-regulated medical marijuana program for patients, but it also was written to simultaneously benefit our very deserving veterans through services MVC will now be able to provide,” he said.

A formal presentation of this significant transfer of funds is being planned in the near future with representatives from DHSS and the MVC.

