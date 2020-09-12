Missouri nears 100,000 cases of COVID-19

ST. LOUIS (AP) - More than 99,000 people have been sickened by the coronavirus in Missouri. State health department data released Friday also show 1,701 deaths attributed to the virus since it first struck Missouri in March. An Associated Press analysis of Johns Hopkins University’s COVID-19 tracking project data shows an additional 9,099 new cases were reported statewide in the past week. That’s about 1,300 new cases per day. Hospitalizations because of the virus are also up. And more than 12% of those tested for the virus in the past week were positive.

