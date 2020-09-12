Advertisement

Missouri nears 100,000 cases of COVID-19

A medic with the Michigan National Guard Task Force 182nd performs no-cost COVID-19 tests for residents in Munising, Michigan. Those who chose to do so will get the results from their county health department after a week.
A medic with the Michigan National Guard Task Force 182nd performs no-cost COVID-19 tests for residents in Munising, Michigan. Those who chose to do so will get the results from their county health department after a week.(Photo by Michigan Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) - More than 99,000 people have been sickened by the coronavirus in Missouri. State health department data released Friday also show 1,701 deaths attributed to the virus since it first struck Missouri in March. An Associated Press analysis of Johns Hopkins University’s COVID-19 tracking project data shows an additional 9,099 new cases were reported statewide in the past week. That’s about 1,300 new cases per day. Hospitalizations because of the virus are also up. And more than 12% of those tested for the virus in the past week were positive.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Big job fair Saturday in Springfield, 300 positions to hire

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sara Forhetz
Employers looking to hire 300 people.

Sports

Mondesi homers, swipes two bases in Royals win; Cardinals drop series opener to Reds

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Kansas City Royals won their series opener, while the St. Loius Cardinals dropped Friday's contest.

News

El Dorado Springs football team honors police, fire, and EMS in 9/11 pregame ceremony

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

El Dorado Springs football team honors police, fire, and EMS in 9/11 pregame ceremony

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Andrew Havranek
The El Dorado Springs Football Team honored first responders past and present in a 9/11 pregame ceremony.

Latest News

Health

Greene County, Christian County report 100+ new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Greene County and Christian County both reported more than 100 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

News

Springfield’s September 2020 sales tax revenue comes in more than $1 million over budget

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Kara Strickland
The city’s finance director David Holtmann said this is good news for the city, but it doesn’t plan on spending the excess money just yet.

News

Walk To End Alzheimer's PSA

Updated: 14 hours ago
Walk To End Alzheimer's PSA (KY3)

Local

Authorities investigate possible homicide in St. Robert, seize evidence

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Pulaski County deputies assisted the St. Robert Police Department with a search warrant Thursday connected to a possible homicide investigation.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Light rain, then sunny

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Leah Hill
Isolated rain and plenty of sunshine

Local

Man charged, accused of sex crimes in Laclede County

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
A 47-year-old man accused of sex crimes in Laclede County faces criminal charges.