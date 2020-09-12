Advertisement

Missouri substitute teacher requirements relaxed temporarily

(WVLT)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri is temporarily making it easier for people to become substitute teachers in anticipation of a potential shortage because of the pandemic.

The Missouri State Board of Education signed off on letting people with a high school diploma or equivalent complete a 20-hour state-approved substitute teacher online training to become eligible.

Before they needed to complete 60 college credit hours for a substitute certificate.

Frontline Education, the vendor administering the training, said that 734 people have participated in the online training as of Thursday.

RELATED: Hundreds signed up for Missouri’s new online substitute teacher certification program

Copyright 2020 AP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Help Give Hope hosts annual garage sale, raising money for Springfield-area families

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Raquel Harrington
Help Give Hope continued its annual garage sale despite the pandemic.

Local

PHOTOS: New station opens for Ozark Fire Protection District

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The new fire station is located at 6052 North 25th St.

News

Ozark Fire Protection District - New Station

Updated: 1 hours ago

National

Portland mayor bans cops from using tear gas during protests

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The mayor of Portland has ordered police in Oregon’s largest city to stop using tear gas for crowd control during often violent protests that have racked the city for months.

Latest News

Local

Man charged in homicide investigation, one week since arrest, in Miller County, Mo.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
A man faces criminal charges one week after his arrest in connection to a woman’s death in Miller County, Missouri. The death has now been ruled a homicide.

News

Big job fair Saturday in Springfield, 300 positions to hire

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sara Forhetz
Employers looking to hire 300 people.

News

Tiny songbird that vanished from Missouri returns to state

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Missouri wildlife agencies are hoping a tiny songbird that disappeared from the state a century ago will settle in again.

News

Missouri nears 100,000 cases of COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
COVID-19 cases rise in Missouri.

Sports

Mondesi homers, swipes two bases in Royals win; Cardinals drop series opener to Reds

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Kansas City Royals won their series opener, while the St. Loius Cardinals dropped Friday's contest.

News

El Dorado Springs football team honors police, fire, and EMS in 9/11 pregame ceremony

Updated: 16 hours ago