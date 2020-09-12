Advertisement

Mondesi homers, swipes two bases in Royals win; Cardinals drop series opener to Reds

Kansas City Royals' Adalberto Mondesi (27) celebrates with Maikel Franco (7) as he comes into the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Kansas City Royals open an interleague series with a 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Adalberto Mondesi finished with a home run and two stolen bases in the victory.

Check back for extended recap.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Luis Castillo pitched a two-hitter for his first complete game in the majors, Joey Votto homered and the Cincinnati Reds beat the St. Louis Cardinals 3-1 Friday night.

Castillo (2-5) struck out six and walked three in winning his second straight start. An All-Star last year, the right-hander made his 87th career start in the big leagues.

Castillo outpitched Adam Wainwright (4-1), who allowed three runs in six innings. The Cardinals lost for the fourth time in six games.

Only twice did St. Louis get a runner to third against Castillo, who has given up just three earned runs in his past 15 innings.

Castillo retired 13 straight before walking Paul Goldschmidt with two outs in the ninth, then got Brad Miller on a grounder to end it. With the help of a double play in the fifth, Castillo faced one over the minimum in the final six innings.

Votto hit his seventh home run of the season in the first off Wainwright to give the Reds a 2-0 lead. The two-run drive came on a 3-1 count with one out to drive in Nick Castellanos.

Votto has faced Wainwright 57 times over their long careers, batting .333 with four homers and 11 RBIs.

Eugenio Suarez doubled in Shogo Akiyama in the Reds third.

Paul DeJong hit an RBI double in the second for St. Louis.

TRAINERS ROOM

Reds: OF/DH Jesse Winkler, who was pulled from the Cincinnati game Thursday against the Cubs, wasn’t in the starting lineup on Friday. He’s dealing with tightness in his lower back. ... INF Mike Moustakas was out of the lineup after being hit in the left foot in his last game.

Cardinals: RHP Giovanny Gallegos was put on the 10-day injured list with a groin strain. Gallegos (1-2, 3.97) was removed in the seventh inning Thursday after giving up three runs on two hits and a walk, all on 13 pitches, as he took the loss as St. Louis split a doubleheader against Detroit. RHP Nabil Crismatt replaced Gallegos on the active roster.

UP NEXT

Reds: TBD

Cardinals: RHP Dakota Hudson (2-2, 3.19) won his past two decisions, including a 7-5 win at Cincinnati on Aug. 31. He went seven innings, giving up two runs (one earned) and struck out seven in the win against the Reds.

